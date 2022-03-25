Dune 2021: Where can I watch Dune online in the UK? Is Dune on Netflix or Amazon Prime - can I stream Dune?

Dune was one of the biggest films in 2021.

It captivated audiences with its star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, and Jason Mamoa and Director Denis Villeneuve's brilliant take on the 1984 remake.

The film is an adaption on the critically acclaimed novel by Frank Herbert and is only the first part of the story, with a sequel already in the works.

Here's eveything you need to know about how to watch Dune online.

What is Dune about?

Dune is set in the year 10191, as we follow House Atreides who have been handed control of the Spice mining operation on the planet Arrakis.

After Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), arrives to Arrakis with his son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), they realise all is not what it seems, as the Emperor has set them up to fail.

In this remake of the 1984 Sci-Fi epic we follow House Atreides as they face their enemy, the House Harkonnen, navigate the sandworm environment of Arrakis and find allyship with the Fremen.

Where can I watch Dune in the UK?

Dune is currently available to rent in the UK on digital platforms including Amazon and Apple TV+ for 48 hours for £15.99.

Dune is not currently available to stream for free on a subscription streaming service in the UK but if it follows the pattern of recent Warner Bros releases then it will likely find its way onto NOW in the coming months.

Is Dune going to be on Netflix?

There are no plans as of yet for Dune to be available to stream on Netflix.

Dune is owned by Warner Bros, and if it follows the same pattern as previous films, it is likely that it will find its way onto the streaming platform in the near future.

Can I watch Dune on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Dune is available to buy from Amazon Prime for £13.99.

You can find out more on Amazon Prime's website here.

Can I watch Dune on Apple TV?

Yes, Dune is available to rent on Apple TV for £13.99.

You can find out more on Apple TV's website here.