Where can I watch Sanditon Season 2 in the UK? Is Sanditon on Britbox or ITV Hub - how can I stream Sanditon?

Episode one of Sanditon airs today, with BritBox now showing the period drama.

ITV cancelled the series after season 1 in 2019, so it's been a long wait for fans to see what has happened to their favourite characters.

So when is season 2 on TV and how can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Sanditon about?

Sanditon is an adaption of Jane Austin's final, unfinished novel.

The story follows a young woman called Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams, who leaves her sheltered life to stay in a well-to-do seaside town.

The show was originally produced by ITV in 2019, but it was cancelled after season 1.

Sanditon season 2 premiers on BritBox on Monday, March 21.

Streaming platform BritBox stepped in and have signed it up for another two seasons.

Where can I watch Sanditon season 2?

The second series of Sanditon will air its first episode on the streaming platform BritBox UK on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Can I stream Sanditon?

The full series will not be available to stream all at once, with the six part series instead released a weekly episode, running up until April 25.

Will there be a season three of Sanditon?

BritBox have already confirmed there will be a third season, as the second and third season were filmed back to back.

It is expected that season 3 will be released sometime in 2023.

Where can I watch season 1 of Sanditon?

Season 1 of Sanditon is available on ITVHub, however, season 2 will not be available there, as ITV cancelled the series.

Is Sanditon going to be on Netflix?

There currently are no plans for Sanditon to be available to stream on Netflix.