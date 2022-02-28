Finally, after two years of waiting, Peaky Blinders season six has arrived.

Season six episode one launched on BBC One on Sunday, February 27, at 9pm.

New episodes will air weekly on the same slot, in what will be the final season of the much loved Brummie gangsters,

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Peaky Blinders.

Where can I watch Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders will air new episodes weekly on BBC One at 9PM.

Episode two, will air on Sunday, March 6 and is called, ‘Black Shirt.’

Where can I watch Peaky Blinders online?

Peaky Blinders will be available on BBC iPlayer for anyone who wants to watch the show online.

Watching it on iPlayer is completely free, providing you have a valid TV license for your property.

You can watch BBC iPlayer on your laptop, tablet, or Smart TV.

How many episodes are in season six Peaky Blinders?

There will only six episodes for season six of Peaky Blinders, with the season finale airing on April 3, 2022.

Will Peaky Blinders season six be available on Netflix?

If you are waiting to find out what happens to the Shelby family on Netflix, it may take some time.

Season six is not yet available, with many expecting it won't be until after the series has finished airing on the BBC,

No release date as of yet has been confirmed by Netflix.

But until this is confirmed, you can also relive the series previous five seasons, which are all still available to watch.