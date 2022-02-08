Kenneth Branagh's critically acclaimed autobiographical drama about growing up in Belfast in the wake of The Troubles has been captivating audiences around the world.

The autobiographical drama is currently out for release in the UK and stars Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds.

Here's everything you need to know about Belfast Film and where you can watch it.

What is the Belfast Film about?

The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.

It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.

The film is based on Kenneth Branagh's childhood in Belfast and the award winning actor wrote and directed the film.

Where can I watch Belfast Film?

Belfast has been out in UK cinemas since January, 21, 2022 and currently has a score of a respectable 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Can I stream Belfast Film?

Unfortunately, there currently is no way to stream the Belfast film in the UK.

The only way at the moment to see the movie is in the cinemas.

Is Belfast Film going to be on Netflix?

As of yet, there has been no confirmation that Belfast will be added to Netflix.

Belfast is a Focus Features/Universal film, with Universal been known for releasing their movies on digital usually a few months after they have launched in the cinema.

However, Belfast had different release dates in the UK and USA, so this may filter into how long viewers can expect to wait.

There is no guarantee, but fans are keen to know when they will be able to watch the film from the comfort of home.

Is Belfast Film going to be on Amazon Prime?

Belfast is available to pre-order on Amazon Prime, but the DVD will not be released until December 31, 2022.