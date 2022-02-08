Oscar Nominations 2022: Belfast film nominated for seven Oscar awards including Best Picture and Best Director

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has been nominated in seven Oscar categories.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:08 pm

Kenneth Branagh's critically acclaimed autobiographical film Belfast has received seven nominations for this year's Oscar Awards.

The film has been well received since its launch, both at home and abroad.

In 2021, it won the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award in 2021, and also picked the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay.

It has also been nominated in six categories for the Baftas.

What awards has Belfast been nominated for?

Belfast has been nominated for the following awards:

Best Picture

Best Director - Kenneth Branagh

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Ciarán Hinds

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Judi Dench

Best Sound

Best Original Screenplay

Best Music Original Song

When will the Oscars be held?

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles

What is the film Belfast about?

The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.

It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.

The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film.

Where can I watch Belfast?

Belfast is not streaming anywhere at the moment and can currently only be seen in the cinema.

The film came out in UK cinemas last week on January 21, 2022.

