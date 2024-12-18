​Thursday: The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special (BBC1, 9pm)

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe did an admirable job of holding the fort during series 10, but now Sara Pascoe is returning from maternity leave to host The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special.

She’s joined by four famous contestants. They are singer and actor Ian “H” Watkins, who is best known for being part of Steps, and EastEnder Kellie Bright, who is probably quite glad to escape into the cosy world of the sewing room after a harrowing year in the Queen Vic as killer and frequently relapsing alcoholic Linda Carter.

Comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, who showed off her survival skills on the David Mitchell-hosted game show Outsiders, is also picking up a needle, and the line-up is completed by TV personality and businesswoman Charlotte Crosby, who first found fame on Geordie Shore.

They’ll be faced with three challenges – making an advent calendar, transforming onesies into a fun Christmas costume for a child and, finally, a made-to-measure outfit inspired by their favourite Christmas number one.

Esme Young and Patrick Grant are on hand to judge their efforts and decide who will be the festive Sewing Bee champion.

Admittedly, the standard on the celebrity version hasn’t always been as high as on the regular Sewing Bee, but while she has to be picky in her role as a judge, it seems Esme is just happy that the show is inspiring people to get creative.

She says: “I’m sure the show has encouraged people to recycle clothes and make things. Loads of people have bought sewing machines and taken up sewing. Sewing is really good for mental health: you’re creating things, you’re doing something 3D, you’re learning… You know, everyone’s on computers now, but – with sewing – you can feel the fabric and create something.

“You might put it on and say: ‘Well, I don’t like that…’ but you’ve learned loads from making it and that’s just great. It’s a huge boost when you look at something and think: ‘I made that…’ It’s a real positive.”

As regular viewers will know, Esme has an impressive sewing CV of her own – one of the small joys of the series are the moments when she suddenly reveals a fascinating nugget from her own, celebrity-filled life.

In the 19709s, she teamed up with three friends to open the iconic store Swanky Modes in Camden, London, and went onto make costumes for films such as Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, Trainspotting and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

However, Sewing Bee has introduced her to a whole new audience: “At events, I see how much the show has inspired people to make stuff and I get tagged in people’s photos on Instagram. There are so few fabric shops and haberdasheries compared to when I was young – which is a big shame – but a lot more have opened because of Sewing Bee. Long may it continue.”