​Thursday: Fake or Fortune (BBC One, 8pm)

​Philip Mould is back on the box, and this time, it’s for a rather more sedate reason than his previous headline-hitting appearance.

This summer, Jonathan Yeo’s red-hued portrait of King Charles went on display at Mould’s London gallery, where two Animal Rising demonstrators promptly stuck a picture of Wallace from Wallace and Gromit on it. While some found it amusing, others felt it was no laughing matter.

“We had anticipated that there might be these type of responses,” claimed Mould at the time. “(The painting) is safely secured in its frame with protective layers. One always lives with that thought these days. I wasn’t hugely surprised.

Fiona Bruce with expert Philip Mould

“The attack on the picture was not actually of a serious nature. The perpetrators put water on the surface very quickly in a swift manoeuvre and then they added stickers to that. No damage was done. The stickers only remained up for about 10 or 15 seconds, and then were taken down by my gallery staff.

“I asked the individuals to leave and they did.”

Hopefully the only dramatic events that will happen when Mould returns alongside Fiona Bruce for the 12th series of Fake or Fortune? will involve them proving a long-lost work of art, be it a painting, drawing or sculpture, really is genuine rather than something knocked up by an artistic wannabe.

Many viewers have probably dreamed of unearthing something, perhaps in the attic or at a car boot sale, and discovering it’s worth a life-changing amount of money. Over the years, Mould, Bruce and their team of experts have been relatively successful at delivering such good news, with the rest presumably left bitterly disappointed.

We look on with bated breath before the final verdict is discovered, having witnessed the tireless efforts of those involved in proving or disproving their claims.

Science is often brought into play in an effort to identify the paint used as well as quirks common to a particular artist which might otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. The duo also carry out their own research before a decision is reached. Think of it as an artistic detective show, and you get the picture (pun intended).

Memorable episodes have focused on efforts to prove that Turner painted three scenes belonging to the National Museum of Wales, which had been dismissed as fakes in the 1950s, works believed to be by Munnings and Winston Churchill found in a coal hole, an early Lucien Freud and an image sold twice by Mould himself before being proven to be by the great landscape artist John Constable.

Occasionally, heated discussions have taken place, with an effort to get sketchbooks purportedly belonging to Toulouse-Lautrec verified turning out to be particularly frustrating.

