Week eight saw the bakers tackle Free From Week, with bakers having to create pieces that were gluten free.

Who left Bake Off last night?

There were emotional scenes last night as Lizzie was eliminated, even though she created an incredible show stopper, in what some viewers described as her best bake yet.

Lizzie crafted a colourful cake that represented her ADHD and was applauded by fans for opening up about her experience.

She described her showstopper bake as a ‘celebration of being different’ and a representation of her brain and her, 'organised chaos'.

Speaking of her experience, Lizzie said, I'm so overwhelmed to even get here and now I'm a quarter-finalist. And now I sound dead Scouse because I'm crying.'

I am proud, it’s happy tears. I can’t wait to go home and walk my dogs!’

Lizzie is the eighth baker to be eliminated, making it to the quarter finals of Bake Off.

Commenting on her leaving the competition Paul Hollywood said, "It's really sad to see Lizzie go, someone from my neck of the woods."

"She's been a bit up and down over the weeks, but this week she did really well. The problem was, she came up with an ace but everybody else did as well."

Who won star baker?

Chigs once again won star baker for the second time in the competition.

A firm favourite with viewers, Chigs started baking during lockdown and turned out to be real contender.

Speaking about his win, Chigs said, "Getting one was brilliant, but getting two? Wow."

"It feels good and I just get more and more confident week on week."

What's next week's challenge?

Week nine will see bakers tackle Patisserie Week, for the semi final.

The four remaining bakers left in the competition are Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe and Jurgen.