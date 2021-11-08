Strictly 2021 returned to our screens seven weeks ago with 15 celebrities taking centre stage, including BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

But with only 9 celebrities now remaining, who left Strictly last night and who came out on top?

Who went out of Strictly?

Much to fans disappointment, Olympic gold medal winner, Adam Peaty left Strictly last night.

Adam and his professional dance partner Katya Jones performed a Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, but were surprisingly left in the bottom and had to perform in the dance off against Tilly Ramsay and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Before making his decision, judge Craig Revel Horwood commented on the unusual bottom line up.

"Firstly, I wouldn't have put these couples in the bottom. That's just me personally, but seeing they are there and I've got to choose, I'm finding it really difficult tonight and this isn't like me."

When reflecting about his time on the show Adam said,

"I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I've never had a challenge like this. As an Olympian for 16 years, I've pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed. This is just a whole new ballgame and I've got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it's just been a great experience."

Peaty is the sixth celebrity dancer to be voted out so far, with comedian Nina Wadia being the first dancer voted out, Katie McGlynn being the second, Greg Wise being the third, Ugo Monye being the fourth and Judi Love being the fifth.

Who came out on top?

AJ Odudu and her professional dancing partner Kai Widdrington came out on top this week with a near perfect score of 39 for their fast paced Charleston.

Fans have reacted with frustration that despite positive feedback, judge Craig Revel Horwood only awared a scored of 9 and feel like the couple were robbed of a perfect score.

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 8 dance couples remaining:

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kusmin

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova