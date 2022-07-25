Here’s Bake Off the Professionals: The Final

Was it possible that the powers that be at Channel 4 had a bit of a glint in their eye when singer-turned-TV presenter and National Treasure Stacey Solomon was unveiled as the new co-host for this year’s professional version of the world’s best-loved baking show?

Sure, she divided audiences as she initially stepped in for comedian Tom Allen, with around as many saying “no” to the scarlet-haired star as those who embraced her.

She even admitted it was hard going, saying: “My heart sank so many times on that first episode I thought I was going to cry. Thank god for Liam. Every time we had five minutes I would say, ‘and what does this mean?’”

Teething troubles aside, her appointment could be an absolutely stellar move for the programme which, although it showcases some jaw-dropping patisserie creations, can come across as the colder sibling to the cuddly original.

Dropping in Stacey, with her natural warmth, curiosity and charm, brought a new dimension – and potentially a new audience – as she represented those of us who don’t necessarily know our bain maries from our tortes.

She’s the voice of the ordinary person in a room full of experts, able to bridge the divide between all that knowledge and an audience hungry for entertainment.

As she’s demonstrated on Loose Women time and time again, there’s a lot more to her than meets the eye – she wasn’t voted Queen of the Jungle for nothing, and she could well end up ruling the pro Bake Off kitchen to boot.

Tonight, Stacey joins up with co-host Liam Charles for the final time as the curtain goes up on the latest series’ grand final, and what a show lies in store.

Cameras follow the remaining three teams as they set out to pour all their passion, prowess and precision into two epic tasks.

Nothing less than brilliance on every level will be good enough for world-class pâtisserie experts and judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, as they put the teams to the ultimate test.

For their first challenge, the trio of finalists have to produce a window display full of four different batches of the most beautiful finger tarts.

That may sound easy, but everything must have the same, highest-quality finish and every second to ensure each piece looks spot-on will count.

Time is also a factor for the final grand challenge, which clocks in at a gruelling seven hours long.

The teams have to create a banquet fit for a day at the races. Again, no problem, you might think – but they must cater for a staggering 80 people.

Organisation, teamwork and precision will be key to their success, while Stacey and Liam will be on hand to explore the thinking behind each team’s creations, and offer encouragement wherever they can, before Benoit and Cherish begin their deliberations.

Which team will impress the judges the most with their stunning creations and be crowned the winner of this year’s Bake Off: The Professionals?