​Friday: Al Pacino: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (BBC Two, 9pm)

​Hollywood legend Al Pacino doesn’t often feel the need to go on the usual interview circuit every time he has a new project to promote – simply his name being attached to a film is usually enough to sell it, without him having to appear on Graham Norton, Jonathan Ross, and the like.

However he is making more of an effort to get out and about for the launch of his latest, more personal project – his memoir, Sonny Boy.

He will even be appearing on Dermot O’Leary’s Radio 2 show this Saturday. Before that, though, here is an hour-long special spent in the company of the iconic and hugely influential star of such classic movies as Scarface, Scent of a Woman, The Godfather and Heat.

Hollywood legend Al Pacino is launching his memoir, Sonny Boy

The aim is obviously to pique our interest in light of the book’s launch, but honestly few people require that much prompting where Pacino is involved.

His acting CV speaks for itself, as does the fact that he is the recipient of the ‘triple crown’ of acting awards – an Oscar, Tony Award and a Primetime Emmy (actually he has two each of the latter two).

His private life is also well publicised, from substance abuse issues early in his career (he has been sober since 1977), through his various relationships including most recently the child he fathered at age 83 with his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 54 years his junior.

Sonny Boy, which was released last week, covers his life and career from his childhood in New York, his mother’s mental-health struggles, his work in avant garde theatre during the 1960s and of course his stellar film career.

“I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life,” Pacino said in a statement.

“It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up.

“My whole life has been a moonshot, and I’ve been a pretty lucky guy so far.”

It is billed as the “memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide”, per his publisher, a statement which is borne out by the countless headlines he has generated over the decades.

Expect this programme to hold much of the juicier details back, while also revealing enough to tempt us in.

The programme features a profile of the actor, now 84, as well as an interview with BBC Entertainment Correspondent Colin Paterson in which he openly discusses money troubles, the movies he missed out on, and his feelings about becoming one of the world’s oldest dads in his eighties.

The last time Pacino appeared on British TV was on The One Show back in 2021 when he was promoting Prime Video drama Hunters.

He appeared to have no clue about the show that he was appearing on during that interview, before trying to sneak off the set as a VT played highlighting his amazing career.