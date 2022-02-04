The BBC' s latest police drama, Hope Street, is set in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine on the coast of Northern Ireland.

The show, which is co-commissioned between BritBox North America, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime had viewers gripped.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hope Street Cast.

What is Hope Street about?

Hope Street is a crime drama that follows the story of Port Devine's police department and the appointment of mysterious English detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

Each episode is made up of its own self-contained story and follows the journey of the local police force as they uncover crime in this idyllic seaside town.

Hope Street Cast

DC Leila Hussain - is played by Amara Karan.

Concepta O'Hare - is played by Brid Brennan.

Inspector Finn O'Hare - is played by Ciaran McMenamin.

Barry Pettigrew - is played by Des McAleer.

Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew - is played by Kerri Quinn.

PC Callum McCarthy - is played by Niall Wright.

Nicole Devine - is played by ​Niamh McGrady.

Clint Dunwoody - is played by Aaron McCusker.

Siobhan O'Hare - is played by Rachel Tucker.

Niamh O'Hare - is played by Ellie Lavery.

Shay O'Hare - is played by Louis McCartney.

Who plays Tammy in Hope Street?

Tammy Cormac is played by Bronagh Taggart.