There's nothing more irresistible than a stack of pancakes, whether they are covered in maple syrup, Nutella or just plain old lemon and sugar.

Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday falls on a different day each year, similar to Easter.

The holiday is celebrated throughout the UK, with people making pancakes, trying their hand at pancake tossing and even pancake racing.

But when does it fall this year? Here is everything you need to know about Shrove Tuesday 2022.

When is Pancake Day 2022 and why does the date change every year?

This year Pancake Day will be on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The holiday always falls on a Tuesday, the seventh week before Easter and the day before Ash Wednesday.

Pancake Day, or Pancake Tuesday as it's also known, is the last day of indulgence, before the period of Lent.

Why do we eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday?

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday as it is often know, takes place the day before Lent begins.

Traditionally pancakes were made as a celebration before Lent, but also to use up rich foods such as eggs and milk, before the fast would begin.

When does Lent begin?

Lent will begin on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The festival of Lent, is when Christians will fast or abstain from something for 40 days, replicating the time when Jesus fasted in the wilderness.

Lent is broken on Easter Sunday, which falls this year on April 17.

Is Pancake Day celebrated anywhere else in the world?

Ever heard of Mardi Gras? The famous festival that is synonymous with New Orleans celebrates the last day of indulgence before Lent.

Popular amongst French culture and heritage, the festival is celebrated throughout the world, including the southern states of America.

Instead of making pancakes with the food from your larder, Mardi Gras in the USA involves parades, a carnival atmosphere and plenty of alcohol.