Easter this year is happening later than usual and many of us have been asking why?

Traditions for this popular holiday include Easter egg hunts, egg rolling, Easter bonnets and indulging in the sweet treats you gave up over Lent.

The date of the holiday changes every year, with it usually occurring in late March or early April, but this year it's happening a lot later than usual.

Easter is falling later than normal this year on April 17.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Easter Sunday will fall this year.

When is Easter 2022?

This year Easter Sunday will fall on Sunday, April 17.

Good Friday takes place on Friday, April 15, with Easter Monday on Monday, April 18.

Why does Easter change dates every year?

Easter is dubbed the 'moveable feast.' because this holiday changes its date every year and can be celebrated any time between March 22 and April 25.

The yearly date always falls after the Sunday following the first full month after the Spring Equinox.

The Spring Equinox can fall on March 19, 20 or 21, and marks the moment when day and night are the same length.

Why is Easter so late this year?

Easter is so late this year because it cannot take place until the Sunday after the first full moon.

The first full moon after the Spring Equinox is on Saturday 16 April, which is why Easter is happening on Sunday 17, as it's the first Sunday.

The date of Easter changes depending on Eastern and Western Christianity.

In the Eastern Christian churches, 14 days are added onto the date, so this year Eastern Christian churches will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 24.

When is the Easter bank holiday in 2022?

The Easter bank holiday in Northern Ireland will fall the day after Easter Sunday on Easter Monday which is April 18.