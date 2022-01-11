Roaming charges were abolished in 2017, but after Brexit some mobile networks have been slowly reinstalling them, leaving customers left having to pay to use their phone in Europe.

It has been announced that Three, EE and Vodafone will be bringing roaming charges back in January 2022.

But what are roaming charges, how much do they cost and how will this impact people in Northern Ireland?

What are roaming charges?

Roaming charges are fees that mobile networks charge for using your phone in a different network when travelling abroad.

They were abolished in 2017, but after Brexit, mobile phone networks are no longer have a legal obligation to offer free EU roaming to customers in the UK.

Will there be roaming charges for the Republic of Ireland?

None of the networks will be implementing roaming charges in the Republic of Ireland.

EE roaming charges explained

EE customers will have to pay a £2 daily charge when travelling in the EU, or they can add on a Roam Abroad charge to their plan for £10 a month.

The new charges were meant to be introduced in January 2022, but have been delayed until March 3, 2022.

The charges will only affect customers who have joined EE after July 7, 2021.

Vodafone roaming charges explained

Vodafone customers will have to pay £2 per day to access their texts, data and minutes when travelling in the EU.

These charges will be introduced on January, 26 2022, but will only apply to customers who took out their contract or upgraded with Vodafone after August, 21 2021.

Three roaming charges explained

Three previously offered Go Roam, which waived roaming charges for a variety of destinations including the United States and Australia.

However, in September 2021, they announced they would be dropping these benefits and bringing roaming charges back.

When travelling to the EU, Three customers will have to pay £2 per day to access their texts, data and minutes.

For travelling outside the EU, to previous Go Roam countries, this charge rises to £5 a day.

The changes will come into place on May, 23, 2022 and will affect new and upgrading customers only. If you signed or renewed your contact before October, 1, 2021, these charges will not yet apply to you.