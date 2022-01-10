Celebrations will be taking place across the UK this year to mark the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee.

The first British monarch to reign for 70 years, there are plenty of plans to celebrate this historic occasion.

Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's Jubilee.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

On February 6, 2022, the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations for the 70 year reign will take place throughout the year, with an extended bank holiday weekend being a highlight for many.

What is a Platinum Jubilee?

A Platinum Jubilee celebrates a monarch reigning for 70 years.

The Queen will be the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

The previous longest reigning monarch was Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years.

The longest reigning monarch in the world was Louis XIV of France, who reigned for 72 years.

Do we get an extra bank holiday?

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, there will be a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5, 2022.

What celebrations have been planned?

Buckingham Palace revealed their planned celebrations today.

Taking part throughout the year, plans include street parties, a celebration concert and the four day bank holiday weekend in June.

There will also be a competition launched asking members of the public to come up with a new pudding to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

The puddings will be judged by expert bakers including Dame Mary Berry and the winning entry will be showcased at Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen's Jubilees in full

Queen Elizabeth has celebrated many jubilees since her coronation in 1952.

Here are all of the jubilees the Queen has celebrated:

The Silver Jubilee in 1977 marked the Queen's 25th anniversary to the throne.

The Ruby Jubilee in 1992 marked the Queen's 40th anniversary to the throne.

The Golden Jubilee was held in 2002 and marked the Queen's 50th anniversary to the throne.

The Diamond Jubilee was held in 2012 and marked the Queen's 60th anniversary to the throne.

The Sapphire Jubilee was held in 2017 and marked the Queen's 65th anniversary to the throne.