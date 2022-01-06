The Australian Open will be getting under in under two weeks, with tennis stars from around the world competing to win the title.

Here's everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2022, including the latest update on whether Novak Djokovic will be playing.

When is the Australian Open 2022?

It is not yet confirmed that Novak Djokovic will be playing at the Open after his visa was revoked.

The Australian Open begins on Monday, January 17, 2022, with the finals being held on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Where is the Australian Open 2022 taking place?

The Australian Open will be taking place at Melbourne Park, which has been hosting the tournament since 1998.

Also known as the 'happy slam,' the tournament is played outside and has a high attendance from spectators, with over 812,000 people attending in 2020.

The 2022 tournament will have reduced capacity due to the pandemic with numbers being limited to 30,000 spectators a day.

How can I watch the Australian Open 2022?

The Australian Open is available to watch on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) and Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522).

Why is Novak Djokovic not playing at the Australian Open 2022?

It's still not confirmed whether or not Djokovic will play at the Open.

World number one men's tennis player Novak Djokovic has had his visa for Australia revoked after there were questions regarding his medical exception status.

He is currently in immigration detention, a court will decide if he will be deported on Monday.

Djokovic has not yet revealed his vaccination status stating that it is a 'private matter.'

Djokovic had been granted a medical exemption to play in the Open but the reasons for this had not been specified. unspecified.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officials said Djokovic had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" for the exception.

The issue has caused disappointment and anger in Australia, which has seen some of the strictest Covid restrictions in the world.

How many times has Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, winning the title in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.