There's nothing more irresistible than a stack of pancakes, whether they are covered in maple syrup, Nutella or just plain old lemon and sugar.

Getting ingredients for pancakes can be hard as many stores sell out in advance.

So, we've put together a quick three ingredient recipe to have you covered, whatever is in your cupboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pancake Day 2022: How to make three ingredient pancakes for Pancake Tuesday.

Three ingredients Pancakes:

2 large eggs

500ml milk (skim, low fat or full fat)

64g white self-raising flour

Pancake method:

Step 1 - Add the two eggs and 500ml of milk and whisk together to combine, then sift in the 64g of white self-raising flour and stir together until all the lumps are removed.

Step 2 - Heat a non-stick pan over low-medium heat and add a knob of butter. Pour 80ml of batter per pancake and cook for 1 to 2 minutes either side.

Step 3 - Once cooked serve immediately with topping of your choice - from maple syrup, honey, lemon and sugar or Nutella.