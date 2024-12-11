​Thursday: Celebrity Escape to the Country (BBC One, 8pm)

Escape to the Country, which allows to viewer to relax and unwind while being transported to tiny villages, remote landscapes and dramatic coastal retreats, has become one of the BBC’s most popular daytime lifestyle series.

However, when the Beeb decided to create a Celebrity version of the show last Christmas, it’s fair to say that some viewers weren’t impressed watching rich stars shopping for houses that are, in some cases, well over £1million, branding the programme “out of touch” with Brits in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

There were also criticism that there wasn’t enough of the properties themselves and too many ‘showbiz’ segments following the so-called escapees as they dressed up, danced and even rehearsed for panto.

Despite that, the series did well ratings wise, and it is back for a new run tonight.

As before, the special hour-long episodes will take the celebrities on an exploration beyond their usual urban limits as they look to find their perfect country home.

They will explore the joys and challenges of finding the ultimate rural retreat, while celebrating the beauty of the British countryside.

Each episode will not only showcase the idyllic property market, but also the personal stories behind each celebrity’s decision to make the big relocation to the countryside.

Linford Christie looks for a slower lifestyle in the countryside, with the help of Alistair Appleton

Julie Shaw, the BBC’s Daytime Commissioner says: “This series we get an insight into the celebrities, their careers and their families, essentially the journey they’ve been on from where they began long before the cameras and spotlights.

“We cover the UK, including the beautiful hills and valleys in the Vale of Glamorgan and Stirlingshire, helping people to escape from world-famous cities like Glasgow and London – it’s a magical tour around some of the UK’s most beautiful homes.”

So who will be following in the footsteps of Christopher Biggins, Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec, Cheryl Baker, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Dr Ranj Singh in looking for new countryside home.

Among those taking part this time are pop sensation Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps, musical legend Alfie Boe, broadcaster and author Anita Rani, renowned journalist and Loose Woman Kaye Adams, and Lord Sugar’s sidekick on The Apprentice, entrepreneur Tim Campbell.

But first up this evening is Linford Christie.

The Olympic champion sprinter and athletics coach and his daughter Briannah join presenter Alistair Appleton on a somewhat competitive house-hunting expedition in the bucolic countryside of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Among the places they visit is the Oxfordshire town of Shiplake, where they stop off at a beautiful and stylish five-bedroom house with a large extension and soulful music room built around the turn of the century.

Linford loves to cook and entertain, so they want somewhere with entertaining spaces inside and out, and also visit a place in the Chilterns where they join a chef for some al fresco cooking.

Although Linford and Briannah find a few places that take their fancy, they also have to take the rest of the family’s options into account.