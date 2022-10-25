Joel, who comes from Bangor, has been announced as the 41st Blue Peter presenter and will co-host alongside Richie, Mwaksy and Henry the dog, with his first live show airing on Friday, November 11 on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5pm.

The 25-year-old former Bangor Grammar student is a magician and content creator who first appeared on Blue Peter in 2018 as a guest. He also guest presented the show over summer 2022 when he taught some of his co-presenters magic tricks. He also starred in his own BBC NI TV series ‘Life is Magic’ in 2020.

Family is important to Joel and his tricks often feature his brother Ethan. He also credits his dad for “teaching me that being kind is the greatest magic there is”.

New Blue Peter presenter Joel Mawhinney with Henry the dog

He said: “Becoming the 41st Blue Peter presenter is a surreal – and dare I say it – magical experience.

"I’ve always loved making people smile with my magic and I want to do the same for the Blue Peter audience. They have high expectations and I’ll do my best to live up to them. I can’t wait to get started.”