Mick Jagger tells his ‘Life as a Rolling Stone’

Once upon a time, rock was seen as a young person’s game, but not anymore.

Last week, Paul McCartney headlined Glastonbury, just one week after turning 80. Now, the Rolling Stones are marking 60 years together by hitting the road – they were forced to postpone some dates after frontman Mick Jagger, who is 79 later this month, tested positive for Covid, but are now back in action.

The BBC is also joining in the anniversary celebrations (the group made their first appearance as the Rollin’ Stones at London’s Marquee Club on July 12, 1962) with the four-part series My Life as a Rolling Stone. It tells the story of the band from the perspective of its members, featuring new interviews and previously unseen footage. Future episodes will focus on founder member Keith Richards and relative Johnny-Come-Lately Ronnie Wood, who joined the Stones in 1975.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts

Most poignantly, it will conclude with a profile of drummer Charlie Watts, who sadly died in August 2021, drawing on contributions from his peers, fellow band members and fans, as well as archive interviews with the man himself. Watts was the heartbeat of the Stones, yet he was always ambivalent about the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, and the episode will explore his role as the quiet force behind the band.

However, the series begins with a profile of someone who for many people has come to epitomise the idea of a rock star – frontman Jagger.

Born in Dartford, Kent, he dropped out of the London School of Economics, where he was studying finance and accounting, to devote himself to the band. While accountancy’s loss was music’s gain, some would argue that Jagger continued to show a keen business sense – this documentary puts forward the argument that his commercial vision, along with his undoubted creativity, has been instrumental in making the Rolling Stones a success and ensuring their longevity.

Over the course of their remarkable career, the band have dealt with tragedy (founder member Brian Jones died at the age of 27, less than a month after leaving the Stones), scandals and fallouts, not to mention changing fashions and attitudes.

For example, it might surprise some younger viewers, who have grown up thinking of the Stones as rock’s elder statesman, that they were once positioned in the press as the dangerous, anti-establishment rebels to the Beatles’ loveable mop tops.

Yet Jagger has played a key role in steering the band – and arguably holding them together – through it all. He’s also, with Richards, written many of the greatest rock anthems of all time.

Now, he’ll be offering an insight into just how he does it, reflecting on the creation of his onstage persona. There will also be contributions from the likes of Tina Turner, Chrissie Hynde, Jon Bon Jovi, Lars Ulrich, Rod Stewart, Sheryl Crow and stealth star of the Beatles’ Get Back documentary, Glyn Johns (he was the recording engineer with the enviable coat collection).