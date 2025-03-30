Monday TV Choice: Protection (ITV1, 9pm)

Siobhan Finneran and Katherine Kelly star in Protection on ITV

​Siobhan Finneran has established herself as one of Britain’s best character actresses, with an impressively varied CV that includes supporting roles in everything from Benidorm and Alma’s Not Normal to Happy Valley and Downton Abbey.

So, for some viewers the main reason to tune into Protection was the chance to see her take a lead role in her own crime drama. But while they may have come for Siobhan, they have stuck around for the plot – and tonight it reaches a conclusion.

For newcomers, she plays DI Liz Nyles, who has been juggling working in the high-stakes world of witness protection with raising her teenage daughter and caring for her father, who recently suffered a stroke.

So, she’s used to putting everyone else first, until she embarks on an affair with a junior colleague DS Paul Brandice (Barry Ward). Then a tragic incident occurs at work, which leaves the unit under scrutiny and Liz worrying whether her lover had an ulterior motive for getting close to her.

As writer Kris Mrksa points out, it’s a gripping premise.

He says: “When the team at New Pictures first introduced me to a former witness protection officer with some incredible stories to tell, it was immediately obvious that his experiences would provide the basis of an exciting police drama.

“But as I learned more about the day-to-day realities of witness protection, it became evident that this is an area of policing that has more in common with the world of espionage and spying, than the operations of a traditional police unit.”

He adds: “Witness protection police inhabit a clandestine world of false identities and hidden safe houses, where secrecy and subterfuge are part of the daily routine, and security breaches can lead to life-threatening disaster.

“In other words, the perfect setting for a le Carrè-esque conspiracy thriller, rather than a straight-forward crime drama; one in which the protagonist’s murder investigation peels away layer after layer of mystery, leading them not just to a perpetrator, but down an ominous rabbit hole of paranoia.”

And Liz was the perfect character to explore this story. Kris says: “Liz has always been a paragon of propriety and excellence, knowing that she must work 50 per cent harder than her male colleagues, just to get the same level of recognition.

“What if, after years of exemplary conduct, following every protocol, Liz allowed herself a moment of self-indulgence? A steamy but ill-advised workplace affair. And what if that affair may have led to a disastrous breach of security, causing the deaths of the very people she was supposed to be protecting, while also jeopardising her career, and putting her own family in terrible danger?”