Based on the cult role-playing game, first launched in 1974, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an action-packed story of a quest to retrieve a lost relic, encountering a host of terrifying creatures along the way.

And thanks to the outstanding beauty of a litany of Northern Irish locales including Glenarm, Ballintoy, Carrickfergus and at various spots along the beauteous Causeway Coast, much of the filming for the new film took place in the province.

Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, filming for the action-packed movie also took place at Titanic Studios and other locations close to Belfast.

“There are a lot of places that look very ancient, medieval – and that works great for us, and then there’s natural beauty that’s so striking,” said director Jonathan Goldstein.

“Being in Belfast gave us the opportunity to feature incredible locations that you can’t find anywhere else in the world. There’s a combination of natural beauty and exotic places that makes it feel like you’re in this other world and other time, which is what the movie is.”

One of the film’s most exciting sequences is said to feature a highly-charged cat and mouse chase through a series of vaults and tunnels (known as the Underdark) in search of the Helm of Disjunction, part of which was filmed in Ballintoy and along the Causeway Coast.

The inspiration for the subterranean setting was a combination of China’s 270-million-year-old Shilin Stone Forest in Kunming and the National Trust owned Unesco World Heritage-listed Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim, where 40,000 black basalt columns rise from the deep blue sea.

Nearby Ballintoy Beach, with its rocky magnificence, was used in Game of Thrones and will also feature in the new film.