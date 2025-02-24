Dr Merel Kindt has been attempting to free some patients from the prison of their phobia

Tuesday: The Fear Clinic: Face Your Phobia (Channel 4, 8pm)

Everyone is scared of something, and in the UK alone, an estimated 10 million people suffer with a phobia, defined as an overwhelming and irrational fear of an object, place, situation, feeling or animal.

There’s emetophobia (a chronic fear of vomit), arachnophobia (spiders), musophobia (mice), ranidophobia (frogs), amaxophobia (being a passenger in a car), and globophobia (balloons), to name but a few.

And phobias are no laughing matter – they are often deep-rooted in people’s past experiences or traumas and can cause shame, stigma and even ridicule as they suffer in silence, sometimes with wide-ranging, negative impacts on their daily lives.

Over the past few weeks, Dr Merel Kindt, Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Amsterdam, has been attempting to free some patients from the prison of their phobia.

Using techniques based on 20 years of neuroscientific research into emotional memory and the expanding science of memory reconsolidation, the Kindt Clinics team coach patients from all over the world to confront and approach their fears, rather than avoiding them and running away.

However, participating requires immense courage and determination from the patient as they will be facing their worst fear imaginable, and although the Memrec treatment has a success rate of 83 per cent, not all cases are successful.

While The Fear Clinic: Face Your Phobia, narrated by Kate Ashfield, is first and foremost a fascinating health documentary series, there are also reality TV aspects to it.

As in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’s infamous Bush Tucker trials, we see people turned into gibbering wrecks as they get locked in rooms with their greatest terror.

Dr Kindt explains how it felt being filmed for the series, and why the show is much more than just watching people being scared.

“Initially, it was quite unsettling to have numerous cameras in our clinic recording every step of our work,” she says.

“However, I view this as a collective endeavour for mental-health education, to show the public what it means to live with debilitating fear.

“I am deeply grateful to the patients who bravely open up and share their most vulnerable moments.

“Together we aim to convey that it is entirely possible to break free from a life of shame and avoidance.

“My aspiration is that this series encourages people to seek treatment.”

Tonight’s edition features three people who are determined to manage their inherited phobias, or that are worried about passing their phobias onto their children.

Former prison officer Paula is one tough cookie, but when it comes to spiders, she crumbles.

Paula explains how she inherited her phobia from her mum and recalls being trapped in her bedroom for fear of a spider.

Meanwhile, Chloe has emetophobia and talks about her sadness at not being able to care for her three young daughters.

And her eldest child is already starting to show signs of the same phobia, after seeing Chloe’s reaction.

Finally, Milly has had a phobia of frogs for as long as she remembers, and wants to be treated before her two young children inherit it too.