​Sunday: The Royal Variety Performance 2024 (ITV1, 8pm)

​In case you need a reminder that Christmas is just around the corner, it’s time for the Royal Variety Performance.

Like the Sports Personality of the Year show, its appearance in the TV schedule is a marker for the forthcoming festivities. It also provides viewers with some top-class entertainment from stars from a range of fields.

King George V and Queen Mary were the royal attendees for the first show back on July 1, 1912. The King must have enjoyed it a lot because he said from then on he would attend an annual variety show provided the profits went to the Variety Artistes Benevolent Fund.

Later renamed the Entertainment Artistes Benevolent Fund and now known as the Royal Variety Charity, it has enjoyed royal patronage ever since. Unfortunately, the event didn’t take place for 16 years due to the World Wars and various periods of royal mourning, but for decades, it’s been a mainstay in our calendars.

This year, the King was in attendance for the first time since becoming its Patron, but he was there alone; the Queen was due to accompany him, but was forced to pull out due to ill health. She missed a wonderful evening, but at least, like the rest of us who couldn’t see it live at the Royal Albert Hall, she can catch up with what went on during tonight’s broadcast.

Headlining the event were Elton John and David Furnish, who introduced an eye-catching number from their new musical The Devil Wears Prada, featuring its cast, which includes Vanessa Williams.

Other highlights include Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas, who’ll be accompanied by Strictly regular Dave Arch and the Royal Variety orchestra, as well as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Eurovision champion Nemo, and the casts of Oliver! and Starlight Express.

Look out too for comedy from Ellie Taylor and Matt Forde, magic from Stephen Mulhern and Penn and Teller, and a very special performance by Lorraine Kelly’s Change and Check Choir, led by Marti Pellow. They will be raising awareness of breast cancer early detection via a rendition of Love Is All Around.

The whole shebang is hosted by best mates Alan Carr and Amanda Holden.

“I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance, what a compliment and an honour!” smiles Carr. “To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife is the icing on the cake for me.”

Holden adds: “It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I’m still pinching myself! This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend, it’s going to be such a fun night! I’ve worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the royal family. This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s av it!”