Singers, if you 'aca-loved' Pitch Perfect movies, here's your chance to work with the man behind the music

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:34 BST
Singers, here’s your chance to learn from the man behind the music of the hit Pitch Perfect movies.

Deke Sharon, the MD and arranger for the Pitch Perfect films and founder of the world renowned a capella group Pentatonix, is arriving in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Hosted by renowned north west choir Allegri, Deke will be taking a workshop/singalong of the music from Pitch Perfect (and telling a few stories from behind-the-scenes!).

The workshop will take place in the Playhouse Theatre in Derry/Londonderry on Friday, February 7 from 7-9pm. All singers are welcome - so long as they can try their best to prepare the music beforehand.

Deke Sharon, the MD and arranger for the Pitch Perfect movies and the founder of world renowned a capella group Pentatonix is coming to Northern Ireland to lead singers in a workshop/singalong of music from the Pitch Perfect movies (and tell a few stories from behind-the-scenes!) CREDIT DEKE SHARON
A spokesperson for Allegri said: “Allegri is delighted and privileged to host his only appearance in Ireland in a few years and his very first ever in the north.

"We held off competition from Dublin and Belfast to get him here.”

Tickets for this fantastic event are available from TicketTailor

