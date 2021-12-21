It's time to dust off your apron, the Great British Bake Off is back with two festive Christmas specials.

Viewers can look forward to two specials, with one featuring the stars of hit Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and the second special showcasing past bakers from the show.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be there to decide who is star baker, with popular hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas providing us with some light comic relief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know to watch both the Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials this holiday season.

Who is on the Great British Christmas Bake Off 2021 line-up?

The two specials will each have their own line-up.

Giuseppe Dell'Anno won Great British Bake Off 2021 in November.

The first Christmas special will feature the stars from Channel 4 drama It's a Sin, including Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Shaun Dooley and Nathaniel Curtis.

We will follow the actors as they take on the challenge in the tent to make some festive themed treats, with the winner being crowned star baker.

In the second Christmas special, we will be joined by series nine bakers Kim-Joy and Jon and series 11 bakers Hermine and Rowan, who will compete against each other in three festive challenges to win the prize of star baker.

When will the Christmas Bake Off Specials be on TV?

The Great British Christmas Bake Off will air on Christmas day at 8pm on Channel 4.

The second special, which will bring back past bakers, is called The Great Festive Bake Off and it will air over the New Year with a date to be confirmed.

How to watch the Great Christmas Bake Off Specials?

The first Great British Bake Off Special will be shown at 8pm on Channel 4 on Christmas Day.

The second Christmas Special will be airing over the New Year, with the exact date not confirmed as of yet.

For anyone who is unable to watch them, they will be available on All 4 after they have aired.