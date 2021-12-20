Royal Mail Christmas 2021: When is the last UK Christmas posting date for Christmas cards and parcels?
With Christmas only a few days away, if you want your card or parcel to arrive in time for the big day you better get your skates on!
Royal Mail are urging people to send their Christmas cards and gifts out as early as possible this year.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and emergence of the Omicron variant, many people are ordering their presents online, which is leaving the postal service, extremely busy.
If you've not sent your Christmas cards yet, there aren't many days left to get them posted in time for Christmas Day.
Here are the last UK posting dates from Royal Mail.
Royal Mail Cut off dates for Christmas 2021
First class post, including first class signed-for packages and Royal Mail Tracked 48 Hours, will need to be sent by Tuesday, December 21.
Second class mail including signed-for will need to be sent off by Saturday, December 18.
Royal Mail 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48®** will need to be sent by Tuesday, December 22.
Royal Mail Tracked 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48® are not available to buy in your local post office branch.
Read More
Royal Mail have advised that these dates do not guarantee arrival before Christmas Day and are estimated delivery dates.
They state on their website, "Allow plenty of time for posting. Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries.” Commenting on the impact of the pandemic they go on to say “Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe.”
When is the last posting date for Christmas cards?
The last date where you can post your Christmas cards is Thursday, December 23, but this is cutting it fine.
If you want them to receive your card before Christmas, prioritise posting it out as soon as possible.
Alternatively, if you won't be able to send it in time, you could also send a paperless electronic Christmas card via email.
More from the News Letter:
Christmas 2021: What is advent, why do we have advent calendars and why do we count down to Christmas?
Will it be a white Christmas in 2021? Northern Ireland Met Office snow forecast and odds, and when was the last one
When was the last white Christmas in NI? Heavy snow of 2010 in pictures - and how cold was it on Xmas day