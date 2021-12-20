Royal Mail are urging people to send their Christmas cards and gifts out as early as possible this year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and emergence of the Omicron variant, many people are ordering their presents online, which is leaving the postal service, extremely busy.

If you've not sent your Christmas cards yet, there aren't many days left to get them posted in time for Christmas Day.

The cut off date for sending Christmas cards is Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Here are the last UK posting dates from Royal Mail.

Royal Mail Cut off dates for Christmas 2021

First class post, including first class signed-for packages and Royal Mail Tracked 48 Hours, will need to be sent by Tuesday, December 21.

Second class mail including signed-for will need to be sent off by Saturday, December 18.

Royal Mail 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48®** will need to be sent by Tuesday, December 22.

Royal Mail Tracked 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48® are not available to buy in your local post office branch.

Royal Mail have advised that these dates do not guarantee arrival before Christmas Day and are estimated delivery dates.

They state on their website, "Allow plenty of time for posting. Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries.” Commenting on the impact of the pandemic they go on to say “Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe.”

When is the last posting date for Christmas cards?

The last date where you can post your Christmas cards is Thursday, December 23, but this is cutting it fine.

If you want them to receive your card before Christmas, prioritise posting it out as soon as possible.

Alternatively, if you won't be able to send it in time, you could also send a paperless electronic Christmas card via email.