There's nothing more magical than waking up on Christmas morning and seeing a blanket of snow.

The last white Christmas in the UK saw snow on the ground in 2015, with the last widespread flutter happening in the big freeze of 2010, which was the coldest December for a century.

What is a white Christmas?

The Met Office defines a white Christmas as one snowflake to be seen falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day in set locations in the UK.

There are a number of places where snowfall must be observed such as Buckingham Palace, Belfast (Aldergrove Airport), Aberdeen (Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen FC), Edinburgh (Castle), Coronation Street in Manchester and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Previously, it was judged off the Met Office building in London.

The Met Office also review data from their weather observation stations across the UK to record all the areas where snow has fallen or was lying on Christmas Day.

What is the Met Office forecast?

It's a little early to confirm, but the Met Office have a long range weather forecast for the end of December.

The long range weather forecast suggests,

"Getting into the Christmas period, it is likely to be milder than earlier in the month, with temperatures near to above normal, although some colder spells remain possible. It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells."

When was the last white Christmas in Northern Ireland?

The last White Christmas in Northern Ireland was 2015.

The last widespread White Christmas in Northern Ireland was the big freeze of 2010.

That year was the coldest winter in a century, with much of Northern Ireland being plunged below zero and being blanketed with snow and ice for most of December.

What are the bookies odds?

Full list of White Christmas odds from William Hill:

Belfast (Airport) - 7-2

Edinburgh (Airport) - 3-1

Manchester (Airport) - 5-1

Gatwick (Airport) - 6-1

Glasgow (Airport)- 3-1

Leeds (Leeds-Bradford Airport) - 4-1

Birmingham (Airport) - 6-1

London City (Airport) - 6-1

Cardiff (Airport) - 7-1

Newcastle (Airport) - 7-2

Liverpool (Airport) - 9-2

Bristol (Airport) - 7-1

Dublin (Airport) - 6-1

