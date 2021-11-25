The Christmas season is in full swing, with decorations, Christmas markets and Santa grottos opening up across Northern Ireland.

After missing out on the occasion last year, many families are taking their little ones to see Santa - some for the first time ever!

This means many grottos have booked up fast, so we've put together a list of places to see Santa in Northern Ireland that still have availability.

There are lots of places to take your little one to see Santa Claus this Christmas.

Santa Special, Belfast Lanyon Place to Whitehead Railway Museum

The Santa Special features a festive train ride in a vintage steam train from Belfast's Lanyon Place station to Whitehead to visit Santa!

The train will be running on December, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19th at either 10:30 or 13:30.

You can find out more and book tickets here.

The Santa Bus, Belfast

Why not visit Santa Claus in his very own Santa Bus?

Board the festive Santa Bus and meet the man himself, enjoy a sing a long and a ride in this vintage bus dressed up for the season.

You can find out more and book tickets here.

Gruffalo & Santa Guided Walk, Colin Glen Forest Park

The Gruffalo Guided Walk has been revamped for Christmas and now includes a visit with Father Christmas.

On Ireland's only official Gruffalo Trail your little ones can explore the Christmas Gruffalo trail, enjoy arts and crafts and take home your very own Julia Donaldson book, certificate, sticker and Christmas selection box!

You can find out more and book tickets here.

Pickie Funpark Santa Puffer Express, Bangor

Visit Santa on the Puffer Express at Pickie Funpark this Christmas.

Meet Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves and even give them a hand in the workshop.

You can also enjoy all the attractions Pickie Funpark has to offer including the new Snow Flume!

There will also be a festive market and lots of tasty treats on offer for you and your little ones.

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.

Father Christmas and his Elves Experience, Ulster American Folk Park Omagh

Take the family back in time to celebrate Christmas of the past this festive season.

Watch Santa's elves making reindeer hooves in the forge and learn how to make traditional popcorn Christmas chains to decorate your tree at home.

Enjoy Christmas singalongs, storytelling and seasonal treats including shortbread.

And to top it all off you’ll meet Santa in his workshop and get a traditional, wooden toy to take home.

The Father Christmas experience will be running from Saturday, December 4, 2021 to Thursday, December 23, 2021.

You can find out more or book tickets here.