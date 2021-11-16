Whether you're after a spruce or Normand fir, there are plenty of places in Northern Ireland to pick up a real tree this Christmas.

We've put together a list of some of the most popular Christmas Tree Farms in Northern Ireland.

NI Farm Forestry, Belfast

Location: 5 Peartree Hill, Belfast BT16 1XA

Opening hours: Monday - Saturday 9:00am to 6:00pm, Sunday 2pm to 6pm.

NI Farm Forestry opens on Thursday November 25, offering award winning Christmas trees on the outskirts of Belfast.

Trees available include Noble Fir, Nordman Fir, Grand Fir, Douglas Fir, and Norway Spruce.

There are a variety of sizes to perfectly suit your space, with example prices beginning at £40 for a 6ft tree.

Trainview Farm, Ballygowan

Location: 30 Saintfield Rd, Ballygowan, Newtownards BT23 6HB

Opening hours: Monday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 1pm to 5pm

Trainview Farm opens Saturday, November 27, and features Nordman Fir Christmas Trees in a variety of sizes to suit your space and budget.

You order your tree online and collect it at the farm, alternatively, they also offer delivery.

Prices start at £25 for a 4-5ft tree.

Greenmount Christmas Tree Farm, Lisburn

Location: 185 Comber Rd, Lisburn BT27 6XQ

Opening hours: Monday - Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm

Greenmount Christmas Tree Farm have been growing and selling Christmas trees since the 1990s.

They offer a variety of tress including Norway Spruce, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Normand Fir, Norway Spruce.

Prices start from £25 for a Norway Spruce.

Finnegan Christmas Tree Farm, Clougher

Location: 50 Tullybroom Road, 50 Tullybroom Rd, Clogher BT76 0XS

Opening hours: Daylight hours, contact Finnegan Christmas Tree Farms directly to book here.

Selling Christmas tress since 1997, Finnegan Christmas Tree Farm offer a fun experience for all the family.

Wrap up warm and arrive at the farm where you can pick your tree marking it with a ribbon, whilst the team wrap it, there are festive mince pies on offer baked freshly in the farm.

Trees on offer include Nordmann Fir and Fraser Fir, with starting prices at £35 for a 7ft tree.

Mourne Christmas Trees, Newcastle

Location: 84 Tullybrannigan Rd, Newcastle BT33 0PN

Mourne Christmas Trees are holding a Christmas Tree Tagging event on Saturday, November 20, 2021 and will be holding events every weekend in the run up to Christmas.

They recommend wrapping up warm and ask you to bring your favourite Christmas tree ornament to tag your tree.

They don't have a website at present, but you can learn more through their Facebook page here.

The Christmas Tree Farm, Moy

Location: 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, Co. Tyrone

The Christmas Tree Farm has been growing trees on this spot for 40 years.

Trees on offer include Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce and Nordmann Fir.

Order your tree directly at The Christmas Tree Farm here.

Ballylagan Christmas Tree Farm, Newtownabbey

Location: Newtownabbey, Ballyclare BT39 9QR

This family run farm has been growing Christmas Trees for thirty years.

You can find out more on their Facebook page here.

Legananny Christmas Trees, Castlewellan

Location: Legananny Hall Road, Castlewellan, Co.Down, BT31 9TQ

​Opening hours: Saturday - Sunday 27-28th November: 9-4pm, Saturday -Sunday 4-5th December: 9 - 4pm

Set close to the Mourne Mountains, you can select your tree, with the types on offer being Nordmann fir or Noble fir.

You can find out more on their website here.