There are lots of fun things to do with the family this Christmas, from light festivals, movie screenings to theatre and even the circus.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on for kids this Christmas in Northern Ireland.

Bright Lights Botanic Gardens, Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bright Lights Festival in Botanic Gardens is taking place from November 11, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

Get in the festive spirit with Belfast's Botanic Gardens Bright Lights Festival.

This dazzling light trail features over 18,000 light bulbs, 25,000 meters of neon tubes, 10,000 meters of tree lighting, and 160 lanterns with festive designs.

There's also plenty of tasty festive treats on offer from hot chocolate to spiced winter warmers.

Bright Lights Botanic A Christmas Journey kicks off from November 11 to January 9 from 5pm to 9pm daily.

Christmas Elf Escape, Marble Arch Caves, Enniskillen

Help Santa find all of his mischievous elves on this woodland walk around the Marble Arch Caves.

Wrap up in your favourite festive jumper and fill out the Elf Escape Activity Booklet, which contains an Elf Escape trail map, an Elf Report Card and a number of fun Christmas puzzles to keep your little one entertained.

Christmas Elf Escape is on from Saturday, December 11, 2021 - Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Find out more about how to get tickets and book here.

Christmas at the Grim Hotel, Cityside Retail & Leisure Park Belfast

Back following their sold out Halloween show, The Grim Hotel now has a festive show up its sleeve.

The walk-through theatre experience from Cahoots takes inspiration from Grimm's Fairy Tales and is suitable for kids aged eight and over.

Take the family along to Christmas at The Grimm Hotel! A walk-through theatre experience created by Cahoots for children aged eight and over, inspired by Grimm’s Fairy Tales.

The show kicks off on Thursday December 2, 2021 and runs to Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Find out more about how to get tickets and book here.

Elf Factory, Lanyon Place Belfast

This immersive show from Big Telly Theatre Company will bring you to the heart of Santa's Elf factory.

Santa needs you to help to get everything ready for the big day, so step into the factory and let's get stuck in!

The performance will be running from Wednesday, November 24, 2021 and runs to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Find out more about how to get tickets and book here.

Hillsborough Christmas Garden Trail

Get into the festive spirit at Hillsborough Christmas Garden Trail.

The trail features sparkling tunnels of light, flickering flames in the fire garden and holiday illuminations.

The events will be taking place between December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022 (excluding December 6, 7 and 25).

Find out more about how to get tickets and book here.

The Winter Circus by Tumbles Circus, Writer's Square Belfast

The Tumble Circus will be returning to Belfast's Writer's Square this December.

This human only event will be held in a heated Big Top tent and feature theatrical performances, comedians and circus performers.

The circus will be putting on a variety of shows, from Friday, December 17 to Friday, January 3, 2022.

Find out more about how to get tickets and the event itself here.

Cinemagic Christmas Movies at the Ulster Museum

Cinemagic will be bringing you festive Christmas movies for the whole family to enjoy in the Ulster Museum.

Screenings will take place 10.30am, 12.40pm 3.00pm* each week.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 – The Muppet’s Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Santa Claus: The Movie

Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Elf

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – The Polar Express

Find out more about how to get tickets and the event itself here.

Mission Santa, Armagh Planetarium

This immersive festive experience will see you join Santa's ELF crew and embark on an out of this world adventure.

The ticket includes admission to the star dome, a visit to see Saint Nick himself along with a gift for those on the nice list and a family photograph.

The show will be taking place from Saturday, November 20 to December, 23, 2021.

Prices are £15.00 per adult and £17.50 per child. Learn more about the event here.