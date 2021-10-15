The Belfast Christmas Market is coming back this November for the first time since the global pandemic.

A firm festive favourite, it's opening is eagerly anticipated amongst people across Northern Ireland.

But when does it open? We explain everything you need to know about the Belfast Christmas Market.

The Christmas market will be returning to Belfast from Saturday, November 20, 2021.

This year’s Christmas market be brining the Christmas spirit to Belfast from Saturday, November 20, 2021 and will remain in place until shortly before Christmas Eve, drawing to a close on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The market opening hours will be 10:00am - 8:00pm Monday to Sunday.

Where will the Belfast Christmas Market be for 2021?

The Christmas Market will once again be returning to Belfast City Hall in the centre of the city, where the market has been hosted here since 2004.

What sort of Christmas Market stalls, rides and features can we expect?

Festive favourites returning include: crepes from France, Belgian waffles, Spanish paella, tasty nougat from Italy and the German beer tent.

The market will also showcase the best local food, arts and crafts has to offer.

Hotels to stay nearby

There are lots of hotels nearby to suit every budget, we've selected five that you can stay in below.

Ten Square Hotel, 0.1 miles from Belfast City Hall

This four star hotel is set right beside City Hall in the heart of the city.

The refurbished former Linen Headquarters, has over 131 rooms and suites to choose from and offers a boutique experience in the city.

Grand Central Hotel, 0.1 miles from Belfast City Hall

Set on Bedford Street a stones throw away from City Hall, this is the ideal location to enjoy the Christmas Market in a luxurious setting.

Grand Central Hotel features stylish rooms and Observatory Bar which offers panoramic views of Belfast.

The Flint, 0.2 miles from Belfast City Hall

Close to City Hall and the Europa Bus Station, The Flint is located on Howard Street.

The boutique rooms feature parquet floors, stylish furnishings and a little kitchen.

Bullitt Hotel, 0.3 miles from Belfast City Hall

Located on Church Lane, the Bullitt Hotel is a stylish and cleverly designed hotel that eludes urban charm.

Ibis, Belfast City Centre, 0.3 miles from Belfast City Hall

The ideal budget choice, Ibis is located on Castle Street, making it a great location to hit a variety of shops including Primark.