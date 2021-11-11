Children in Need 2021 is returning to our screens this November with a star-studded cast and brand new theme.

The biggest fundraising event of the year will be hoping to raise millions for some worthy causes throughout the UK and beyond.

In it's 41st year, the event kicked off in 1980 and has since raised over £1 billion for more than 3,900 local charities and projects.

After a tough year with the economy being heavily impacted by the pandemic, Children in Need is hoping to help support children and young people in the UK.

When is Children in Need 2021?

This year Children in Need 2021 is on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The show will broadcast across BBC One and BBC Two, kicking off at 7pm.

Children in Need said the show will be, ‘a jam-packed evening of entertainment when an exciting line-up of familiar faces get together to help raise money for disadvantaged children around the UK’.

Will there be a studio audience?

Due to Covid restrictions there was no audience last year and the show was shorter, running for just three hours.

The BBC have not yet confirmed if there will be an audience this year, but as restrictions have now lifted, it is expected there will be.

What is Children in Need 2021’s theme?

The theme for this year’s Children in Need is ‘Together, We Can’.

The ethos behind the theme is that together we can help change the lives of children and young people that need us most by providing funding for vital services, charities and life changing projects.

Which celebrities are taking part in Children In Need 2021?

There are plenty of famous faces getting involved in the fun this year.

Including fitness guru Joe Wicks, Love Island host Laura Whitmore, singers Sophie Ellis Bextor and Ella Henderson, I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher, rappers Professor Green and Lady Leshurr, and presenters Katie Piper and Ade Adepitan.

How to get involved in Children in Need 2021?

There are lots of ways for people to get involved in Children in Need this year.

They offer a free fundraising pack that you can pre-order here.

The kit includes everything you need to start your own fundraising event from ideas, posters, stickers and bunting.

There are show sponsored challenges you can also get involved in, from 'Get your Strictly on!' to 'Get your boots on!' with Countryfile.

In 2020, the show raised a staggering £37 million, it's hoped that this year, they will do even better!