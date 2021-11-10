Who is eligible for a Covid booster jab?

Booster vaccines are currently available to be offered to:

Those living in residential care homes for older adults.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has stated that a significant acceleration of booster jabs is expected in the coming weeks.

All adults aged 50 years or over.

Frontline health and social care workers.

All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, and adult carers.

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

When can you get your booster jab?

You can only get your booster jab six months after having your second dose of the vaccine.

This means you will only become eligible to receive the booster after you pass the six month mark from your second vaccination.

Where can you get a Covid booster jab?

You can access the jab at your GP clinic or within your local trust if you are eligible.

There are also community pharmacies offering the jab.

Community pharmacies where you can get your booster

If you are a Frontline Health or Social Care Workers with direct patient contact or are aged over 50, you are able to get your jab at a local community pharmacy.

The pharmacies where you are able to access a booster are outlined here.

What if you need to get the Covid vaccine?

If you haven't gotten your Covid vaccine yet and want to, there are ways in which you can access this.

To be eligible you need to be:

Aged 16 years and over (you must have reached your 16th birthday on the date you go for vaccination).

Clinically Extremely Vulnerable aged 12 to 15 with a letter from a paediatrician.

Aged 12 and over and living with an immunosuppressed person with a letter from a GP or Health Trust confirming eligibility.

Anyone aged 12 to 15 years of age will be offered the vaccine as part of a school-based programme.

You can get your first dose at a community pharmacy and your second dose at one of the following trust vaccination centres:

Belfast HSC Trust

Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre:

daily, 8.30 am to 7.00 pm (eight weeks after your first dose)

Queen's University, south dining hall:

10 to 12 November, 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Girdwood community hub, Girdwood Avenue, BT14 6EG:

Sunday 14 November, 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Northern HSC Trust area

The Junction, Antrim:

Saturday 13 November, 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Adult Centre, Magherafelt:

Sunday 14 November, 10.00 am to 1.00 pm

Ulster University:

Coleraine: Monday 15 November, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Jordanstown: Monday 15 November, 10.00 am to 3.30 pm

Hawthorn Adult Centre, Carrickfergus:

Saturday 20 November, 10.00 am to 1.00 pm

South Eastern HSC Trust area

Bowtown Community Centre, Bowtown Estate, 11a Abbot Garden, BT23 8LU (Moderna 18 plus, Pfizer):

Thursday 11 November, 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Southern HSC Trust area

The Junction, Dungannon:

Sunday 21 November, 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Silverbridge Resource Centre:

Wednesday 17 November, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Newtownhamilton Rural Hall:

Thursday 18 November, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Western HSC Trust area

Former House of Value, Foyle Road, Derry/ Londonderry:

Wednesday 10 November, 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

The Vale Centre, Greysteel:

Thursday 11 November, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

NWRC Strabane Campus, Strabane:

Monday 15 November, 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

NWRC Strand Road, Derry/ Londonderry:

Tuesday 16 November, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

SWC Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen :

Tuesday 16 November, 12.00 pm to 8.00 pm

UU Magee, Northland Road, Derry/ Londonderry:

Wednesday 17 November, 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

SWC Omagh Campus, Omagh:

Wednesday 17 November, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

An Creagan Centre, Creggan, Omagh:

Thursday 25 November, 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Farm Families, Community Hub, Beragh:

Monday 6 December, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Farm Families, Ecclesville Centre, Fintona:

Tuesday 7 December, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Farm Families, St Ninnidh’s Parish Hall, Derrylin (covering both Lisnaskea and Derrylin first dose):

Monday 13 December, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

It's important to remember that you need to wait eight weeks in-between your first and second dose.

What if you are pregnant?

If you want advice on getting vaccinated whilst pregnant, your obstetrician or midwife will be able to help.

Local Health and Social Care Trust are also running special antenatal vaccination clinics.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) have put together detailed questions and answers on the vaccine, pregnancy and breastfeeding, you can read it here.