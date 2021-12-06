With concerns growing about the Omicron Variant there’s a push for anyone in Northern Ireland who is eligible to come forward for their booster jab.

A number of walk-in centres are available across the province to help you get your booster jab, but how many people have had theirs so far and who is eligible?

We've outlined everything you need to know below.

How many people in Northern Ireland have had their booster jab?

According to stats from the NI Covid-19 Vaccinations Dashboard, as of December 6, 2021 a total of 440,679 people in Northern Ireland have had their booster jab.

How many people in Northern Ireland are vaccinated?

So far, 86.16% of the population has had both doses, with 1,376,730 people getting a first dose and 1,277,982 getting a second dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid booster jab?

Many people are wondering if they are eligible to come forward for their booster jab.

To access a booster you will need to wait at least three months since your second dose, at the moment jabs are being rolled out by age groups.

If you are aged 50 or over and had your second dose at least three months ago, you are eligible for your booster at a vaccination clinic, community pharmacy, or GP practise.

If you are aged 40 to 49 and had your second dose at least six months ago you can also come forward for your booster.

If you are immunosuppressed or clinically vulnerable you will be able to access your booster and will contacted by your consultant or GP surgery.

The booster programme involves the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines but your booster dose does not need to be same vaccine as your previous doses.

Where can you get your Covid Booster in Northern Ireland?

You can get your Covid booster either at your GP Surgery, a vaccination clinic or your community pharmacy.

To book an appointment at a vaccination clinic you can find out more here.

