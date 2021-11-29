The Covid vaccine passport has now been introduced into Northern Ireland as of November 29, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The passes will be needed to access certain venues such as restaurants, pubs and theatres and since the announcement of their introduction there has been an uptake of people coming forward for their first vaccination.

NI's Chief Medical Officer, Sir Michael McBride, said 10,000 people had presented for a first jab in the last week - a number he described as "quite remarkable".

Commenting, "About 30% of our doses at the minute are for first doses, which is quite unusual. Previously it would have been about one or two per day, so it's quite a significant uplift."

What are the rules?

From Monday, November 29, you will need either proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or a negative PCR test for access to:

Nightclubs

Licensed hospitality premises, including 'bring your own' alcohol venues

Cinemas, theatres and conference halls

Indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated

Outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated

Events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated

To allow for venues to adapt to the new rules there is a two week grace period, with the vaccine passports not being legally enforced until Monday, December 13.

How to get Covid passport Northern Ireland?

If you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, you can apply for a Covid certificate by COVIDCert NI app.

If you have already got a certificate for international travel you will be able to add an additional one for domestic use.

The Covid certificate displays as a QR code, which can then be scanned to confirm you are fully vaccinated.

The COVIDCert NI app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

You can learn more about the process on NI Direct's website here.

How does the app work?

To be able to apply for a Covid vaccine passport you will first need to create a NI direct account and verify your identity.

Once your ID and account has been verified you can now apply for the vaccine passport via the app.

Download the COVIDCert NI app and apply for your certificate, the information you will need to include is your name, date of birth, type of vaccination and dates of when and where you were vaccinated and will ask for a selfie.

Once your application is processed and your COVID certificate is valid, it will be show up as green and you will be able to view your certificate as a QR code.

This is the pass that you will need to show.

How to access a paper certificate?

If you are unable to submit an online application you can apply for a paper certificate by calling the telephone service 0300 200 7814, available Monday to Sunday from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm.

Accessing a paper certificate will take longer than the digital process and you will need to verify your identity in person by presenting documents at an appointed time and location.

Once identity checks have been completed it may take up to 10 working days for the paper certificate to be posted out to you.

This paper certificate is suitable for both domestic use and international travel.

How long do Covid passports last?

Your Covid passport is valid for three months after date of application, with digital certificates renewing a week before they are due to expire.