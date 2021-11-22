With cases of coronavirus once again on the rise, there are still options available for anyone who has not yet received a Covid vaccination.

So far there have been over 2.9 million vaccinations carried out across the province, with GPs and community pharmacies playing a key role in its delivery.

Here's everything you need to know about accessing a vaccine or booster jab in Northern Ireland.

First and second dose vaccinations

If you have not yet had the vaccine you can still access it, with community pharmacies now taking the lead in providing a first or second dose to anyone aged over 18.

Pharmacies are offering both the Moderna and Astra Zeneca, the pharmacist will be able to let you know what vaccine is best for you.

You will need to wait eight weeks in between your first and second dose.

You can find out what pharmacies are offering vaccinations here.

Second vaccine dose only

If you need your second dose of the Covid vaccine, this is available at a community pharmacy or at one of the vaccination clinics outlined below.

Belfast Trust

Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre: Daily, 8.30 am to 7.00 pm (eight weeks after your first dose)

Western Trust

An Creagan Centre, Creggan, Omagh: Thursday, November 25, 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Farm Families, Community Hub, Beragh: Monday, December 6, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Farm Families, Ecclesville Centre, Fintona: Tuesday, December 7, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Farm Families, St Ninnidh’s Parish Hall, Derrylin (covering both Lisnaskea and Derrylin first dose): Monday, December 13, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Walk-in Vaccination clinics, November 27, 28

There are walk-in clinics operating across Northern Ireland this weekend.

However, you will need to book an appointment for Altnagelvin Hospital, South West Acute Hospital and Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, Omagh.

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (closed 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm)

Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9.00 am to 4.00pm

Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (appointment only)

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital, Level 5, tower block: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (appointment only)

Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (appointment only)

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (closed 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm)

Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Dungannon - the Junction: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (appointment only)

Kilkeel Leisure Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9.00 am –to 6.00 pm

Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital Site, level 5, tower block: 9.00 am to 5.00pm (appointment only)

Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen:

9.00 am to 5.00pm (appointment only)

Vaccinations for those aged 12-17

Anyone aged 12-17 is now eligible to access a Covid vaccination.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have recommended that 16-17 year olds can receive two doses, with12 to 15 year olds being eligible for one, however, this is subject to change.

Vaccinations are being offered at school for those aged 12 to 15 years old, however they are also walk-in clinics.

Accessing a vaccine whilst pregnant or breastfeeding

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding you can still access a Covid vaccination, if you have any concerns you can speak with your obstetric provider or midwife.

Health and Social Care Trusts are operating antenatal vaccination clinics, double check with your health provider to find out where your nearest one is.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) have put together information on Covid vaccination during pregnancy and breastfeeding here.

Who is eligible for the booster?

Your booster dose will only be offered to you six months after you have received your second vaccination.

To be eligible for a booster you must be:

Living in residential care homes for older adults

Aged 50 years or over

A frontline health and social care worker

Aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19

An adult carer

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

Booster jabs for those aged 40-49

To be eligible for a booster jab, six months will have had to pass since your second vaccine dose.

This means that many people in this age group are not eligible as of yet.

Health trusts across Northern Ireland are setting up mobile clinics that will offer walk-in and booked appointments for boosters for 40 to 49-year-olds.

There are currently two hubs up and running at the Royal Victoria and Ulster Hospital, with dates for the other centres due to be published in the coming weeks.