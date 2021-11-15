The Department of Health have reported more than 10,000 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 8, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.
The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.
In the last week sixteen postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases, this is more than double the week before which saw only 9.
Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021..
