Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven days

With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland still on the rise, we explore the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest positive cases last week.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:57 pm

The Department of Health have reported more than 10,000 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 8, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In the last week sixteen postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases, this is more than double the week before which saw only 9.

Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021..

1. BT45

BT45 - Magherafelt - 416 cases

Photo: Google Maps

2. BT23

BT23 - Newtownards, Comber, Ballygowan - 347 cases

Photo: Google Maps

3. BT44

BT44 - Ballymena - 339 cases

Photo: Google Maps

4. BT34

BT34 - Newry, Warrenpoint and Kilkeel - 324 cases

Photo: Google Maps

