The Department of Health have reported more than 10,000 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 8, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In the last week sixteen postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases, this is more than double the week before which saw only 9.

Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021..

More from the News Letter:

1. BT45 BT45 - Magherafelt - 416 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. BT23 BT23 - Newtownards, Comber, Ballygowan - 347 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. BT44 BT44 - Ballymena - 339 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. BT34 BT34 - Newry, Warrenpoint and Kilkeel - 324 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales