Who received the first Christmas card? How much did it cost and how many Christmas cards are sent each year?
Christmas cards a popular festive tradition, but what is the history behind them?
For nearly two hundred years, the humble Christmas card has been a festive staple in our homes.
Hundreds of millions of cards are sent each year with people even sending them to their pets!
But who received the very first Christmas card and how many of them are sent in the UK each year?
Who received the first Christmas card?
Christmas cards started in the the Victorian era with the first card being sent and received in 1843.
The first Christmas card was received by Sir Henry Cole who set up the Public Record Office which became our modern day Post Office.
They were designed by his artist friend, John Horsley, who was given the idea of creating Christmas cards by Cole, to help encourage more people to use postal services.
The first card depicted a family celebrating and enjoying a Christmas feast.
However, there was some controversary surrounding it, as the children Cwere depicted drinking wine.
The tradition took off and now millions of Christmas cards are sent in the UK and around the world during the festive season.
Read More
How much did the first Christmas card cost?
The first Christmas cards were sold for 1 shilling each, which would be around 11p nowadays, which although not much in our money was a
How many Christmas cards are sent each year in the UK?
It’s estimated that around 900 million Christmas cards are sent in Britain every year, with homes on average sending 16 cards each.
How did Christmas cards start in the USA?
Louis Prang, a German immigrant in Boston is credited with bringing Christmas cards to the United States in 1875.
The very first Christmas card he printed depicted a painting of a flower and said 'Merry Christmas.'
How many Christmas cards are sent each year in the USA?
In the USA it's estimated that 2 billion Christmas cards are sent every year.
More from the News Letter:
When was the last white Christmas in NI? Heavy snow of 2010 in pictures - and how cold was it on Xmas day
Christmas 2021: What is advent, why do we have advent calendars and why do we count down to Christmas?
Where to see Santa in Northern Ireland in 2021? Santa’s grottos, fairs, and events near me - and how to book