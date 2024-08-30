Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Saturday: The Voice UK (ITV1, 8pm)

She’ll be joined by existing judges/coaches Tom Jones and will.i.am, but Anne-Marie and Olly Murs will be making way for new faces.

Coming in to populate the vacant seats are American singer-songwriter and actor LeAnn Rimes and, in a sort of weird, two-for-one offer, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly.

In a series first, the latter two will be sharing a chair – they will both have to agree that a contestant is worth putting through in order for their chair to spin.

LeAnn Rimes joins the coaching line up with Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones

It could lead to all sorts of disagreements throughout the auditions phase if, for instance, one of the pairing is adamant that a vocalist has the right stuff but is unable to convince the other – but after spending the best part of two decades in a band together themselves, they will probably be largely of one mind when it comes to deciding what a performer’s key attributes should be.

It does mean that, for the first time, Tom Jones will be in direct competition with a coaching team named “Tom” and “Jones”.

“There was one audition where Danny literally grabbed my hand to press the button – because I was wavering and taking my time,” recalls Tom of the auditions.

“And there was another one that you turned for and I was like ‘what are you doing?!’” adds Danny.

Tom continues: “That’s part of the double chair. You have to trust your partner. If Danny hears

something that I don’t, you have to trust your partner.”

“You have to telepathically talk!” adds Danny.

LeAnn, meanwhile, has had a blast working on the show so far – and even a blast from the past: “I met Sir Tom when I was 15 years old at Top of the Pops. I know I have met Will in passing and I had never met Danny and Tom until the show.

“It’s been so fun to hang out with them all, and I feel like the chemistry on the show is amazing.”

She continues: “I am competitive, but I’m here for more than winning.

"I’m here to truly support my artists and help them grow. That’s the real win!”

Which might be just as well – for as these talent contests go, The Voice UK has been pretty average at producing success stories.

Becky Hill, as the first alumnus to have a UK No 1 single – Gecko (Overdrive), in 2014 – is an obvious candidate for someone who has done particularly well out of the franchise, despite not actually making it to the final of the first series.

However, while you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise (given the fervour with which people contest a coveted spot on the show), The Voice UK is not actually particularly great at producing superstars.

Its real benefit is as a form of entertainment for us at home.