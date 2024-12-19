Friendship, loyalty, laughter and lots of mischief bring best pals Conor and Jock into conflict

Friday: The Young Offenders (BBC1, 9.30pm)

When it was announced that the 2016 Irish movie The Young Offenders was getting a spin-off sitcom, most fans would have agreed that there was plenty of mileage left in the characters.

However, they might also have assumed that there was an expiration date – after all, tearaways Jock and Conor wouldn’t stay Young Offenders for ever.

Luckily, the fourth series, which aired earlier this year proved, there’s still laughs to be had as the pair became adults – and even go their separate ways as, due to actor Chris Walley’s other filming commitments, Jock only appeared in the early episodes.

Alex Murphy, who plays Conor, says that the character getting older has brought new possibilities to the series. He says: “Conor’s growing up, but he doesn’t know how to really do that, so you’re watching Conor trying to navigate adulthood.”

He adds: “I think the beauty with Conor and to be honest all of the characters in the show is they will cope with whatever is thrown at them. No matter what happens to these characters, they still hold on to some sort of hope. It is a struggle for him without Jock but he won’t sink.”

Alex, whose other credits include Conversations with Friends and the recent thriller Crá, thinks that even law-abiding viewers can see themselves in the show.

He says: “Every character is so flawed and every character has such strong motives that you can relate to someone in the show. And the writing is so good, every character learns something about themselves and with just comedy and improv and heartfelt moments throughout in 27 minutes, it’s a brilliant show.

“There’s very little pop culture references in the show, they’re very much in their own world. We have the twelve people we know and that’s who we interact with and as viewer it’s just a nice break to watch a show where nothing outside of their world is really referenced so for half an hour you can just chill out.”

This episode might not feel that chilled though, as Christmas is coming and Mairéad (Hilary Rose) and Sgt Healy (Dominic MacHale) have an extra reason to celebrate as they are expecting a new arrival. Conor wants everything to be perfect for his mother, but housework isn’t really his strongpoint, so Mairéad gives him a few pointers, starting by showing him how to clear out his wash basket thoroughly – which is when she discovers there’s a gun in it.

Conor insists he’s only keeping it for a friend, and is being paid for the favour, but the mate in question is Jack Hammer (Jason Byrne), who is so terrifying, even Billy Murphy (Shane Casey) fears him.

So, will Conor get on the wrong side of him when his mother insists he has to give the weapon back, even if it is Christmas Eve?