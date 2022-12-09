On The Hit List, it probably helps to have a good bond with your teammate, but is it possible to know each other a little bit too well?

We could find out tonight, as Marvin and Rochelle Humes introduce a 1990s special. The contestants are Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, S Club 7’s Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh, and 911’s Lee Brennan and pop legend Sonia, and according to the presenters it’s clear that some of them have served in the pop trenches together.

Marvin says: “In the nineties special you can tell there was a lot of banter flying about between Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy with the S Club guys and Lee from 911, obviously they’ve spent a lot of time on the road together so I feel like, as much as they love seeing each other again, there was a lot of banter…”

Rochelle adds: “It was quite a lot wasn’t it? At some points I was like ‘Is this ok? Do they know each other, to be bantering this much?’ but they seemed very friendly but it was like they were back on the tour bus together again.”

In between the bantering, they will be answering question on pop music, which is the point of the show. When asked to sum up The Hit List for newcomers, Rochelle says: “Well first of all where have you been?! Secondly, it is the ultimate music quiz, it is a show for the whole family, it’s fun, it’s light, it’s that feel good telly that you will want to watch on a Saturday night.”

Marvin adds: “Everyone can get involved, we play music from across the decades, 70s, 80s, 90s, noughties, 10s and 20s, but like Roch said it’s feel-good family entertainment. You’ll be shouting at the TV screen and you’ll want to apply for the show!”

The married couple are arguably the perfect hosts for the show – after all they have both a background in pop as well as presenting. Rochelle was in girl group the Saturdays and Marvin found fame in JLS.

Speaking about their relationship Rochelle says: “It was just really important for us to work on a show together that we were both equally as passionate about, and obviously music is what we’re both known for and it’s something that we’ve always really bonded over, so it was just like a no brainer, really.”

The only drawback may be if a question comes up about one of their groups, although luckily Rochelle isn’t offended if the contestants fail to get them right.

She laughs: “They’ve both come up, but I don’t think they got either of them! They knew the song but they said different boy bands and different girls bands. I think it’s quite funny!”

Let’s just hope no one tonight gets a question wrong about one of the other contestants (as it could get messy), or all that banter may take a more pointed turn…

