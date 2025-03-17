​Virdee, BBC One, 9pm, Monday, March 17: Thrilling end to detective drama

Staz Nair stars as Detective Harry Virdee in the Bradford-set crime drama, which reaches a thrilling conclusion this week

​It may be dark and foreboding, but Virdee has heart – provided, in the most part, by the relationship between its central character, detective Harry, and his nurse wife Saima.

​The latter is played by Aysha Kala, who you may previously have seen in Shameless, Indian Summers and The Doll Factory.

“It was really exciting to see a show that was predominately South Asian talent that existed in a world that felt really well rounded and had a lot of dramatic impact and wasn’t just about the family,” says a breathless Kala, when asked what attracted her to the series. “I just loved that we do touch on lots of cultural topics, but we also go into a world that is completely heightened and exciting.”

However, what she didn’t do is read the books by AA (Amit) Dhand on which the plot is based: “I made a conscious decision not to. From quite early on, I got the feeling that this was going to be a collaborative process and that we were going to create a world based on Amit’s book, as there’s a lot of things that are different in the show compared to the books.

“My mum had already read them and gave me some useful tips; she also said Saima was an incredible character. I often read scripts and feel that some of the female characters don’t have a lot of ‘umph’ to them, but my mum straight away said that this one has got some umph and that she’s a good one!”

As those who have followed the series – which reaches its thrilling conclusion this week – will know, Saima is a strong woman, and she’ll have to be to cope with what happens to those she cares about before the end credits roll.

“The show hops genres in a really interesting way, and I think Saima starts very much in a family drama, but where she ends the show is almost close to a horror, crime gangster drama,” explains Kala. “Her whole world flips upside down. The thing I love about her is that she has such a sense of who she is and what she can handle, so she takes everything in her stride.

“That’s not to say it doesn’t affect or change her as I think she’s massively changed by the end, but she’s such a strong person that she can deal with all of this. I think it’s one of those things where you don’t know what you can deal with until you’re put in a certain situation and actually, she realises she’s stronger than she really knew she was.”

Thankfully, not everything is dark about the programme – the folk of Bradford, where the series was filmed, made sure of that.

“We had a really warm welcome!” smiles the actress. “I felt there was a real buzz about filming in Bradford and when we were filming out and about, people would always be interested in what we were doing. It has such an amazing buzz to it.