Where can I watch The Kardashians? Is it on Disney Plus and where can I watch Keeping up with the Kardashians?

The Kardashians are back, with a new reality show, following one of the world's most famous families.

For twenty seasons and 294 episodes, we followed their story in 'Keeping up with the Kardashians,' but now their new show, 'The Kardashians' has launched in the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about The Kardashians, how you can watch it and who we can expect to see.

Where can I watch The Kardashians?

The Kardashians launches in the UK on Disney Plus on Thursday, April 14.

New episodes will be released weekly, you can find out more about on Disney Plus's website here.

What is The Kardashians about?

The new reality show will pick up one year after the cameras left, and a lot has happened.

Fans can expect storylines including Kim’s divorce from Kanye and her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson and cheating allegations and Kourtney’s relationship with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Who is in The Kardashians cast?

All your favourites will be back, including Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall.

Rob Kardashian, will feature, but will not be a regular show cast member.

Caitlyn Jenner, who featured in every season of Keeping up with the Kardashians will not be taking part this time around.

Where can I watch Keeping up with the Kardashians?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on the E! channel, with the show ending in 2021.

You can watch seasons five to ten of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Netflix UK.

If you want to watch all twenty seasons, you can do this on the streaming platform Hayu, which costs £4.99 a month and offers a 30-day free trial.