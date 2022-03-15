Viewers have been left questioning where Holly Willoughby is after tuning into This Morning this week, only to see the presenter was not there.

Willoughby normally presents alongside Phillip Schofield, however, this morning she was once again not present.

This is the sixth time that Holly has been missing from This Morning this year, her previous absence was so that she could film a new reality TV show, Superstar Survival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's why was Holly Willoughby was missing from this morning's show.

Why is Holly not on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby will not be hosting alongside Phillip Schofield as usual after testing positive for Covid-19.

Phillip Schofield announced the news on Monday’s episode of This Morning, saying,

Where is Holly Willoughby? Here's why Holly is not on This Morning today - and her absence explained

“Well we were absolutely convinced, both Holly and I, having worked all the way through everything that we might be immune, and then it got me a few weeks ago, and over the weekend it’s got Holly. So she’s tested positive and she is at home watching and it’s the weirdest thing in the world when you can’t do it and you’re watching it from home. It’s the same with Dancing On Ice last night."

“So Holly get well soon, get back as quick as you can but I’m in very safe hands so we’re going to have a good day and we miss you.”

Who is replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

TV Presenter Josie Gibson has stepped in to cover for Holly in her absence.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

It is expected that Holly will return to the show next week, once she has recovered from Covid and completed her self-isolation period.