Cheltenham Festival 2022: Where can I watch the Cheltenham Races? How to watch every race online and on TV
The Cheltenham Races is kicking off this week, here's everything you need to know on how to watch the event.
The Cheltenham Festival is back, with over a quarter of a million fans expected to turn out at Prestbury Park this week.
The event which was closed to spectators last year due to the pandemic, is one of the most important events in horse racing.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming festival on TV and online.
When is the Cheltenham Races?
The much anticipated Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Taking place at Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, the track is within walking distance of the town of Cheltenham.
The festival boasts a busy schedule, with seven races each day kicking off at 1:30pm.
The feature race will take place at 3:30pm each day, with the Gold Cup taking place at 3:30pm on Friday, March 18.
Where can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV?
The only TV Channel that will be showing the whole Cheltenham Festival is Racing TV and offers a variety of subscriptions, starting at £10 for a day pass.
ITV will be showing coverage of the first five races each day only, with coverage beginning at 12:40pm,.
ITV4 will be showing the hour-long Opening Show at 9am on each day of the festival.
Where can I live stream the Cheltenham Festival?
There are a few options to live stream the Cheltenham Festival.
If you are subscribed to Racing TV then you can stream the races live via their website or app.
Whereas ITV viewers can stream the Cheltenham Festival via the ITVHub online or through their app.
Cheltenham Festival Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Cheltenham Festival outlined, you can find out more at the Cheltenham Festival website here.
Tuesday schedule
SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm
Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
Unibet Champion Hurdle - 3:30pm
Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm
Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Wednesday schedule
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - 2:10pm
Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - 4:10pm
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm
Wetherbys Champion Bumper - 5:30pm
Thursday schedule
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm
Pertemps Network Final - 2:10pm
Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm
Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm
Paddy Power Plate - 4:10pm
Mares Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Friday schedule
JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1:30pm
County Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - 3:30pm
St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup - 4:10pm
Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm
Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm
