Cheltenham Festival 2022: Cheltenham Festival start date and Cheltenham Festival full race schedule
The Cheltenham Festival is one of the most anticipated events in the UK racing calendar.
The Cheltenham Festival is back, with over a quarter of a million fans expected to turn out at Prestbury Park this week.
The event which was closed to spectators last year due to the pandemic, is one of the most important events in horse racing.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.
When is the Cheltenham Festival?
The much anticipated Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Taking place at Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, the track is within walking distance of the town of Cheltenham.
The festival boasts a busy schedule, with seven races each day kicking off at 1:30pm.
The feature race will take place at 3:30pm each day, with the Gold Cup taking place at 3:30pm on Friday, March 18.
How long is the Cheltenham Festival?
The festival will last four days, starting on Tuesday, March 15 and finishing on Friday, March 18.
Cheltenham Festival Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Cheltenham Festival outlined.
The feature race will take part at 3:30pm each day.
Tuesday schedule
SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm
Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
Unibet Champion Hurdle - 3:30pm
Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm
Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Wednesday schedule
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - 2:10pm
Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - 4:10pm
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm
Wetherbys Champion Bumper - 5:30pm
Thursday schedule
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm
Pertemps Network Final - 2:10pm
Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm
Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm
Paddy Power Plate - 4:10pm
Mares Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Friday schedule
JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1:30pm
County Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - 3:30pm
St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup - 4:10pm
Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm
Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm
