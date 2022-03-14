The Cheltenham Festival is back, with over a quarter of a million fans expected to turn out at Prestbury Park this week.

The event which was closed to spectators last year due to the pandemic, is one of the most important events in horse racing.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the Cheltenham Festival?

The much anticipated Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Taking place at ​Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, the track is within walking distance of the town of Cheltenham.

The festival boasts a busy schedule, with seven races each day kicking off at 1:30pm.

Cheltenham Festival 2022: Cheltenham Festival start date and Cheltenham Festival full race schedule.

The feature race will take place at 3:30pm each day, with the Gold Cup taking place at 3:30pm on Friday, March 18.

How long is the Cheltenham Festival?

The festival will last four days, starting on Tuesday, March 15 and finishing on Friday, March 18.

Cheltenham Festival Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Cheltenham Festival outlined.

The feature race will take part at 3:30pm each day.

Tuesday schedule

SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm

Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm

Unibet Champion Hurdle - 3:30pm

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm

Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Wednesday schedule

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - 2:10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - 4:10pm

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm

Wetherbys Champion Bumper - 5:30pm

Thursday schedule

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm

Pertemps Network Final - 2:10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm

Paddy Power Plate - 4:10pm

Mares Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Friday schedule

JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1:30pm

County Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - 3:30pm

St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup - 4:10pm

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm