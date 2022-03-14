The Cheltenham Festival is back, with over a quarter of a million fans expected to turn out at Prestbury Park this week.

The event which was closed to spectators last year due to the pandemic, is one of the most important events in horse racing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming festival on TV and online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheltenham Festival 2022: Where can I watch the Cheltenham Festival? How to watch every race online and on TV.

When is the Cheltenham Festival?

The much anticipated Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Taking place at ​Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, the track is within walking distance of the town of Cheltenham.

The festival boasts a busy schedule, with seven races each day kicking off at 1:30pm.

The feature race will take place at 3:30pm each day, with the Gold Cup taking place at 3:30pm on Friday, March 18.

Where can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV?

The only TV Channel that will be showing the whole Cheltenham Festival is Racing TV and offers a variety of subscriptions, starting at £10 for a day pass.

ITV will be showing coverage of the first five races each day only, with coverage beginning at 12:40pm,.

ITV4 will be showing the hour-long Opening Show at 9am on each day of the festival.

Where can I live stream the Cheltenham Festival?

There are a few options to live stream the Cheltenham Festival.

If you are subscribed to Racing TV then you can stream the races live via their website or app.

Whereas ITV viewers can stream the Cheltenham Festival via the ITVHub online or through their app.

Cheltenham Festival Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Cheltenham Festival outlined, you can find out more at the Cheltenham Festival website here.

Tuesday schedule

SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm

Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm

Unibet Champion Hurdle - 3:30pm

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm

Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Wednesday schedule

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - 2:10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - 4:10pm

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm

Wetherbys Champion Bumper - 5:30pm

Thursday schedule

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm

Pertemps Network Final - 2:10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm

Paddy Power Plate - 4:10pm

Mares Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Friday schedule

JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1:30pm

County Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - 3:30pm

St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup - 4:10pm

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm