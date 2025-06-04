Five must-join events at LQ BID Health Week 2025

Don’t miss your chance to recharge, reconnect, and rediscover wellbeing during LQ BID Health Week 2025!

From June 9 to 15, Belfast’s Linen Quarter will come alive with energy and wellness during LQ BID’s sixth annual Health Week. With over 100 free events aimed at supporting workplace wellbeing and encouraging employees as they return to office life, this week offers something for everyone. Whether you want to boost your fitness, nourish your mind, or simply take a moment to relax, here are five standout events you won’t want to miss:

1. The Big Lunch + Nutrition Fireside Chat

When: Monday, June 9, 12:00–14:00

Where: Flaxx Social Space, 12 Brunswick Street

Kick off Health Week with a community lunch hosted in partnership with The Eden Project. Join colleagues and neighbours for a delicious meal and a chance to bond over shared goals of wellness. Plus, personal trainer and nutritionist Mike O’Sullivan will lead a fireside chat, offering expert insights and one-to-one nutrition consultations - perfect for jumpstarting healthier habits.

2. Free Fitness Classes at PureGym & BodyScape

When: Throughout Health Week

Where: PureGym (Adelaide Street) and BodyScape (Great Victoria Street)

Ready to get moving? LQ BID has teamed up with local gyms to offer free access to nearly 100 fitness classes for Linen Quarter employees. Whether you prefer cardio, strength training, or yoga, there’s something for every fitness level to help you build energy and confidence.

3. Dog Petting Session with Almost Home Animal Rescue

When: Wednesday, June 11, 12:00–14:00

Where: The Bone Yard

Feeling stressed? Research shows spending time with dogs reduces stress hormones and boosts happiness. During this special event, cuddle up with rescue dogs from Almost Home Animal Rescue and enjoy a calming midday break that benefits both you and the animals.

4. Active Travel Hackathon

When: Monday, June 9, 17:30-20:00

Where: Voco Hotel, The Gasworks

Belfast’s streets can be friendlier to walkers and cyclists, and you can help make that happen. This interactive hackathon invites participants to brainstorm solutions to parking challenges and to explore ways to make active travel safer and more accessible. Hosted in partnership with Cycling UK and Queen’s University Belfast, it’s a chance to shape a healthier, more sustainable city.

5. Advanced Wellness Treatments at ACCA Longevity Clinic

When: Throughout Health Week

Where: ACCA Longevity Clinic

Elevate your self-care with cutting-edge wellness therapies like Cryotherapy, Oxygen Therapy, and IV Nutrient Shots. Thanks to co-funded vouchers available exclusively to LQ BID members, these advanced treatments are more accessible than ever - perfect for revitalising your body and mind.

With such a packed programme, Linen Quarter Health Week offers something for everyone looking to improve their wellbeing at work and beyond. Communications and Events Manager at LQ BID, Stevie Maginn, said, “Health Week is a fantastic opportunity to get involved and see just how easy it can be to bring wellness into the workplace. Each year, the initiative grows, creating more moments where people can connect, recharge, and enjoy something positive together."